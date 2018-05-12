Gurugram sees peaceful namaz in over 35 spots

Gurugram on Friday saw heavy security deployment owing to disruptions in the last few weeks caused after Haryana's Chief Minister's comment that Namaz should not be offered in open spaces. The Gurugram Police was deployed at several locations including where people come for Friday prayers. Amid this, the Delhi Waqf Board confirmed that all processions went peacefully and Namaz was offered at over 35 locations.

"There were no disruptions at any of the spaces and prayers were offered at over 35 locations in Gurugram. I have been in constant communication with the Gurgaon administration department and will meet tomorrow to discuss the fate of deserted structures so that people have more sites to offer prayers in and do not have to use open spaces," said Raheesh Khan, Chairman, Haryana Waqf Board.

While all went peacefully, Waqf Board members also confirm that there was relatively less footfall on Friday. Many did not turn-up and rather offered Namaz from homes. Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister, had remarked that people should not pray in open spaces. This led to anger and on April 20, Namaz was disrupted at Sector 53 in Gurugram.

Soon after, Haryana Waqf Board had handed over a list of 19 mosques, which are either deserted or illegally occupied by locals, to be released and revived. The 19 mosques, for which Waqf Board says that "if recovered, will address nuisance of people offering prayers on roads and vacant places," are located in Jharsa, Badshahpur, Bhondsi, Naurangpur, Farukh Nagar, Khurrampur, Dhankot, Daulatpur, Fazilpur, Mouika, Wazirabad, and Garhi Harsaru.

While the fate of these 19 mosques is still being decided, the open spaces are being guarded by the police for people to pray.