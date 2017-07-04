Gurugram cops get to know of inter-gang jail brawl eight days later

It took the Gurugram police eight days to get to know that an inter-gang brawl had taken place inside the Bhondsi Jail on June 24. As many as 13 inmates got involved in a major scuffle inside the prison but it was only on Sunday, July 2, that the officers inside the prison got to know of the incident.

The matter came to light after an inmate, Dinesh, developed a breathing problem. After primary medication, he was referred to the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI) in Rohtak. The hospital staffers told the police that Dinesh had internal bleeding and there were bruises all over his body.

Later in the day, in a statement, notorious gangster Ashok Rathi revealed that his fellow gangmate was beaten by the members of Manish gang.

"It took place near the control room in the prison. Around 6.30 pm on June 24, members of two rival gangs attacked each other," Sub-Inspector Shamsher Singh said.

Police then filed an FIR against seven people involved in the scuffle and denied the use of any weapons during the fight. The FIR stated that members of the Rathi gang were beaten up by seven members of the Manish gang.

"We have registered an FIR and would act against the guilty after getting the medical report from the hospital," Singh said. The FIR has been registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (prosecution of common object), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Rathi is one of Haryana's most notorious gangsters and is serving life term since 2014 for two murders. He was accused of killing his wife Sushma in September.

Meanwhile, a day before the brawl, during a search operation, the police personnel had confiscated more than 25 mobile phones from inside the jail.