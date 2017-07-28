Gurugram cops bust prostitution racket, arrest 13

On receiving the information, a police team conducted raids in two different spas namely Golden Spa and Alive Spa based in two different shopping malls

Gurugram police have busted a prostitution racket being run from two different spas in Gurugram and arrested 13 people involved in the syndicate, following a raid on Thursday.

Police sources said that the raid was conducted following a tip-off that the prostitution rackets are being run from these two spas. On receiving the information, a police team conducted raids in two different spas namely Golden Spa and Alive Spa based in two different shopping malls.

"During the probe, police also got to know that the manager and the owner of the respective spas are involved in the cartel and are running a prostitution racket in the parlour behind their business of spa. A team including women officers raided the identified premises and one men along with five girls were apprehended at Alive Spa," said a senior police officer.

On the other hand, the owner of the Golden Spa, along with his wife, was also arrested. Police also said that three girls, along with two customers, were caught red handed at the Golden Spa.

The Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956 has been issued against all the apprehended individuals. All the accused will be produced in court on Friday. Further investigation of both cases is going on, the officer added.