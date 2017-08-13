Guard's death: Court summons NMNH's ex-HoD

A Delhi court has summoned the caretaker and the then Head of Department of the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) situated in the FICCI building.

Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma directed Jagmohan Bisht, the caretaker and Reena Dey, the then HOD of the building to be present in the court on August 26 after a chargesheet was filed by the police.

The duo have been summoned for their alleged negligence due to which a guard deployed there died when a piece of plaster broke from the top floor and fell on him.

The incident took place on January 19, 2014 when Narain Singh, employed as a temporary sale guard, was injured when piece of plaster from the top floor of the FICCI building fell on his head. He was rushed to the hospital following the incident but succumbed to his injuries on February 2, 2014.

NMNH, which is under the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, had taken the floors of FICCI on lease under an agreement. FICCI said that it was assigned with the work of looking after the essential repair with approval of the competent authority.

However, NMNH authorities have denied this contention. In a reply filed with the police, the then HOD, Reena Dey had said that NMNH looks after only the internal and essential repair work with the approval of the competent authority. Dey added that the FICCI Federation is responsible for any kind of repair work of the building.

According to the chargesheet filed by the police in Singh's case, the condition of the building was bad.

Investigations also revealed that the caretaker Bisht, who was employed since 1991 at the same place, did not inform the HoD about the dilapidated condition of the building and neither did the HoD take note of it.

A notice was then issued to the Secretary General of FICCI Federation Building, Captain Anoop Mishra, seeking the rent agreement between it and NMNH. But he replied stating that 'there was no valid formal rent agreement executed between both FICCI and NMNH'.

However, further investigations revealed that the rent agreement had expired.