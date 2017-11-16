Guard arrested for killing law student

The law student, Ashish Bhardwaj, was out for a walk with his two friends, Anup and Himanshu they were walking on the Nala road near Hardev Nagar when a biker came and brushed against Ashish

Police have arrested a 23-year-old security guard for killing a law student in Burari over a road rage incident last week when the student was accidentally hit by the guard's bike. The student was out for a stroll with his two friends.

According to senior police officials, on November 9, the law student, Ashish Bhardwaj, was out for a walk with his two friends, Anup and Himanshu."They were walking on the Nala road near Hardev Nagar when a biker came and brushed against Ashish. A scuffle started between them as the trio tried to overpower the biker. It was then that the biker, a security guard, pointed a pistol at Ashish and fired," said a police officer.

Ashish was rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead. In the meantime, the biker fled from the spot.

Rishi Pal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) said,"On November 14, the Anti Auto Theft Squad received a tip-off about a culprit involved in the murder of Ashish. A trap was laid and one Gaurav Chaudhary was apprehended.

During interrogation, Gaurav admitted to firing at Ashish.