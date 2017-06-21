Greater Noida sees gang rape, 3 robberies in 2 days

Surajpur police station in-charge Maneesh Saxena said that FIRs have been lodged in all the tree cases and a hunt is on to nab the culprits

Criminals are having a field day in Greater Noida. Apart from a gang rape, three incidents of looting were also reported between Monday and Tuesday evening.

In the first incident, a transporter was robbed after unknown assailants fired upon his car. The victim Guru Bacchan Singh, who hails from Tilpta village, had been threatened for extortion money for some time. On Monday night, the victim was attacked with 12 rounds being fired at his car. The criminals took Rs 2 lakh in cash and gold chains and fled.

In another incident, Kuldeep Sharma, an MBA student, was robbed on Monday night. Car borne assailants abducted him in a car and robbed him near Sakipur village. They took his motorbike as well.

In the third incident, an Idea company distributor was robbed. The victim, Vishal Gupta, hails from Bareilly and lives with his family in Greater Noida. On Tuesday, he was heading to bank to deposit Rs 1.56 lakh in cashwhen bike borne assailants robbed him near Labour crossing.

Surajpur police station in-charge Maneesh Saxena said that FIRs have been lodged in all the tree cases and a hunt is on to nab the culprits.