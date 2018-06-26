Greater Noida: Khodna Khurd locals meet District Magistrate over proposed landfill

Several residents of the Khodna Khurd village and its neighbouring areas met the District Magistrate (DM), on Monday, and raised their concerns over the construction of solid waste management site at the village saying that the newly proposed site is in violence of the Noida Authority’s master plan.

The residents, in their letter submitted to the DM, said that the newly proposed site has not been selected in accordance with the waste management laws and as per the authority’s master plan. They also alleged that it will not only lead to the creation of a civic mess but will also cause of air, water and ground pollution and will also destroy the Surajpur wetland area.

“The newly proposed site for the temporary disposal of solid waste from across the city will aggravate air pollution and will lead to groundwater contamination. The site is just 500 meters from the wetland which attracts thousands of birds every year,” said , an environmental activist and resident of Khodna Khurd.

The residents further warned the administration of a massive protest to their demands met. However, Gautam Budh Nagar DM BN Singh urged them to come forward and have a peaceful discussion. He also proposed a slew of measures for the residents of nearby villages.

“We will form a committee to look into the matter. The committee will comprise stakeholders from RWAs, village committees, politicians, media persons, among others. A package will be provided to residents which will comprise health, education and employment benefits and will ensure that all environment and health concerns among locals are resolved,” said Singh.

The move came after the letter which was sent to the DM from Noida Authority, following directions from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to relocate the landfill site from sector 123 area of Noida. Protesters had raised health and environment concerns over the setting up of a WTE plant near their residential colonies.

Now similar health and environment concerns have been raised by the residents of Khodna Khurd village and nearby areas after the administration pointed out a new site at their village.

