Govt: Yamuna water level likely to cross danger mark

With heavy rains and the release of 87,590 cusecs of water, the river is likely to breach the danger mark of 204.83 meters this week

The Delhi government has stated that the Yamuna river was likely to breach the "danger mark" from Wednesday after 87,590 cusecs of water was released from the Hathnikund barrage on Tuesday. Also, Delhi is expected to get heavy rains between Wednesday and Thursday.

With continuous rains in the hills, the water level in the Yamuna in the national capital had already reached warning levels. On Tuesday, the water level in the Yamuna had reached 202 meters.

The warning level for the river is 204 metres while the danger level is 204.83 meters.

Already the government has moved into action to deal with any possible fallout. The AAP government's flood and irrigation department has issued a warning to the low-lying areas near the Yamuna ghats including Sonia Vihar, Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, Yamuna Bazar, Jagatpur village, Usmanpur and Pushta, among others to stay away from the banks and make precautionary arrangements.

Also, the department has asked its disaster control room to be prepared for dealing with distress calls.

"We have asked the disaster control room to make precautionary arrangements. The water level may increase if heavy rains lash the city in the coming week. However, there is no cause for panic," a senior official said.

The highest water level breaching all danger levels in the Yamuna was recorded in 1978 at 207.49 metres.

The Capital also saw floods in the Yamuna in 2013 when the water level had breached the danger mark by 2.49 metres. This had happened when neighbouring Haryana had released one lakh cusecs of water at that time.