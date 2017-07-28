Govt to open language academies across the Capital

The academies will teach 12 Indian languages and the initiative comes after the government introduced 75 learning centres to teach Sanskrit in the Capital

With an aim to promote a variety of languages in the national capital, the Delhi government is planning to have 12 regional language academies in the city. A recent order by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed the department of art and culture to prepare a proposal for the formation of the academies.

The 12 languages include Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malyali, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Garwahali, Kumaoni, Jaunsari, Kashmiri and Marwadi.

"Since Delhi is the Capital, people from all parts of the country live and work here. It is this diversity that forms Delhi's vibrant and cosmopolitan culture," Sisodia said in an official order.

The move came a day after Sisodia announced that 75 learning centres will be opening in the capital to promote the usage of Sanskrit language. Sisodia, who also heads the Arts and Culture department, said the Sanskrit academy under the department will be offering the course and it will charge a nominal fee from the residents of Delhi.

A committee has been constituted by the government to work on the syllabus. The course which is expected to start within a month will be organised thrice a week for two hours.

"I have found that language academies play an important role in not only promoting the languages of different parts of the county but also the culture and tradition of different regions of the country," he further stated in the order.

The government has already announced that it would promote Hindi and other regional languages by extending financial assistance for opening up of literary clubs in the city.

The Kejriwal government has proposed to constitute 'Sahitya Charcha Clubs' across the city for promotion of literature.

& Analysis

The AAP government's focus on teaching Indian languages had good intentions but it is misguided. Already schools and universities offer an Indian language option so there is no need for the government to follow suit.

Also, it would be more useful to set English language centres for underprivileged students to equip them for job interviews which often are conducted in English.