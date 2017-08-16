Govt should ensure freedom of women: Kejriwal

Taking a strong stand against the safety of women in the national capital, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday advised politicians to keep their "errant sons" indoors instead of imposing restrictions on women.

"Justice has to be certain and swift in order to tackle crime against women. A politician's son, guilty of such crimes, should be awarded double the punishment as stipulated in statute books," he said while addressing on the celebrations of Independence Day at Chhatrasal stadium on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said governments should ensure freedom for women instead of imposing restrictions on them. "Son of a very influential leader was recently caught for committing crime against women. Another leader commented that women should not venture out at night. I wish to slap that leader," Kejriwal said, adding that such politicians should instead keep their sons indoors if they can't keep them under control.

The comments, made by Kejriwal in a televised Independence Day speech as well at the Delhi government's celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium, came against the backdrop of the Chandigarh stalking case involving the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala.

"The most important thing in such cases is deterrence. There should be certainty and swiftness when it comes to punishment. Now when a politician's son commits any such crime, the entire system comes together to shield him," he said.