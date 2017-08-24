Govt seizes around 8,000 kg plastic bags

The Delhi government has seized around 8,000 kilogrammes of plastic bags (less than 50 microns), issued 492 challans/notices and received around Rs 3 lakh as part of environment compensation during the ongoing efforts to implement the plastic ban as directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on August 10.

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain conducted a meeting with senior officers from municipal corporations, local bodies, revenue department, urban department, environment department, and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to review the progress in implementing ban on plastic carry bags of less than 50-micron in Delhi.

During the meeting, officers informed Hussain that NGT directions are being implemented by all concerned departments and all necessary steps are being taken.

According to the reports submitted by various departments, a total of 7,739 kg of such plastic carry bags have been seized, 492 challans/notices have been issued, and a total of Rs 2,90,000 has been realised as environment compensation.

The minister also directed all concerned departments to issue public notices in newspapers, distribute leaflets/pamphlets to the shops and general public and conduct awareness workshops/drives.

Hussain also said that concerted and coordinated efforts are required to be taken on a regular basis by various agencies charged with this responsibility — all the municipal corporations, revenue department etc. along with the Environment Department and the DPCC.