Govt school students to get coaching in sports academies

The Delhi government said on Tuesday that students of government schools will now be able to get free coaching in their favourite sport by academies and clubs which, in turn, will use the institute's playgrounds for private coaching after school hours and during holidays.

The initiative is aimed at providing opportunities to government school students in sports coaching and ensure optimum usage of playgrounds.

"They will be free to charge fees as per their own rates from the outsiders taking private coaching. However, 50% of them have to be government school students from the national capital," Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

The AAP government had last year decided to rent out playgrounds of 77 schools run by it to be used by sports associations and clubs to organise events after school hours.

"The scheme was launched on a pilot basis and now we have decided to take it forward. The academies which will be using the playgrounds will have to give free coaching to the students of the particular school," said Sisodia.

For the pilot scheme, proposals had come for 50-60 schools. From these 18 academies did a good job in 27 schools giving a new lease of life to sports activities, he said.

Sisodia added that the scheme will benefit those living in upscale areas, as the number of playgrounds in these posh neighbourhoods is less. "If there is an academy that is only for girls, they can meet the government officials to appoint a woman coach for them,"he said

Earlier 15 games were included under the scheme, in the new initiative training will be imparted for 31 sports, including badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, volleyboll, wrestling and baseball among others.

"We will start the process of inviting applications from sports academies and clubs for the purpose," Sisodia added.