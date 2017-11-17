Govt's sitting on Rs 1,000 cr as green cess but can't control pollution, says Delhi BJP chief

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday questioned the Kejriwal government's failure to control pollution levels due to smog, inspite of having more than Rs 1,000 crore in its kitty as environment cess.

A team of senior party leaders headed by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta lodged their protest with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal in this regard, apprising him about the funds collected by the Delhi government in the name of environment.

Tiwari told the Lt. Governor that the Aam Aadmi Party government has previously too misused funds allocated for a particular purpose.

"In the past three years, the AAP government has misused money from Schedule Caste Welfare Fund. There is every possibility that the Environment Cess collected by AAP has also been diverted on other work," he alleged.

The party also alleged that Delhiites had been suffering because of dangerously high levels of pollution, and reflected on the failure of this government in taking any scientific steps and handling the problem, even if it had Rs 1,000 crores in its kitty.

The party also claimed that absence of robust public transport system, especially buses was also one of the reasons for poor air quality. "During its initial phase, the Kejriwal government wanted to privatise the public transport system and hence it did not take the decision to purchase DTC buses. As a result, there are only 3,500 public buses in Delhi whereas it needs 11,000 buses."

Responding to the criticism, the government recently announced that it would purchase 5,000 electric buses. "But there are no basic facilities for such buses in Delhi and Delhi requires 8000 buses which could be fulfilled by CNG buses only," Tiwari alleged.