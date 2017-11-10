Govt's plea on appointing guest teachers strange: Delhi High Court

The court's observation comes even after an affidavit was filed by the Delhi government through its counsel Ramesh Singh

The Delhi High Court has termed the plea to lift a stay on the exercise of appointing guest teachers by the Delhi government "strange" and directed them to file an affidavit stating the number of vacancies in the process.

"It is very surprising why the government is proceeding in this way. It is very difficult. They still wish to proceed in the manner they want to, but the procedure has to be followed," Justice AK Chawla said, adding that the court was not getting a clear picture of the matter.

The court's observation comes even after an affidavit was filed by the Delhi government through its counsel Ramesh Singh. It was hearing the Department of Education of the government's plea seeking vacation of the stay granted on September 27 on the process of appointing guest teachers and promoting those appointed since 2010 in government schools. The government has filed an application in a pending contempt plea filed by NGO Social Jurist, represented through advocate Ashok Aggarwal, seeking a stay on the order of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection withdrawing a notice on the appointment of 8,914 school teachers.

Singh stated the stay order which the court said would continue, is causing a lot of prejudice to students who were suffering due to a shortage of teachers.

He contended that till the newly created posts are filled up either through recruitment or regularisation, guest teachers are required as a stop-gap arrangement against the newly created posts, which is not possible now due to the stay order. Following this, the court asked them to come up with a "logical and legal" solution to fill up the vacancies in schools, addign that it was not averse to guest teachers but was concerned about everyone's interest.