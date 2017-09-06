Govt opens study centres for dropouts

In order to mitigate the dropout rate among private candidates — who were under Delhi government's Vishwas group and could not pass their exams — the Delhi government in collaboration with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has set up separate study centers to provide them with an opportunity to complete their school education.

According to statement issued by the Delhi government, "The scheme is aimed at those children who failed to clear Class 9 examinations for two years and Class 10 examinations in the 2016-17 session. The government is committed to securing the interests of every child in Delhi, and especially those who have been a victim of insufficient academic support."

Under this initiative, separate classes will be held for girls and boys in 34 designated Zonal Study Centres in government schools across the city at different timings.

"For girl students classes will be held in the morning shift while boys will attend the classes in evening shifts," a Delhi government circular read.

"Separate teachers for conducting the classes at the study centres will be provided by Directorate of Education (DoE) and the study materials will be provided by the NIOS itself," it added.

Out of 64,000 Vishwas group students, around 60,000 had failed in class X board exam this year. "Under this initiative, the students enrolled will also be given the facility of transfer of credit for maximum up to two subjects," the circular said, urging all students to take the benefit of this 'one time opportunity'.

Speaking about the initiative, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education minister Manish Sisodia said, "We have been working to upgrade the quality of education in government schools for the last two years. However, some children who have been a victim of apathy in our schools are unable to successfully appear for Class 10 exams. These are also our children, we cannot allow them to drop out and discontinue their education. We hope children use this opportunity well and become successful in their lives."

The admission-cum-registration fees will also be borne by the government for all students.