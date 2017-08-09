Govt names fee waiver scheme after educationist

The Delhi government’s fee waiver scheme for undergraduate students will be named after the eminent educationist Hoshiyar Singh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

“I always say that a country’s future is not decided by its Pime Minister or the Chief Minister or the Secretariat but in classrooms. Principal Hoshiyar Singh has contributed to nation building through classrooms,” Sisodia said during an event at Chotu Ram Rural Institute of Technology in Kanjhawla area.

“The scheme which we had recently announced for undergraduate students will be named after him,” he added. Singh was an eminent educationist and social worker. He has worked as principal in various schools run aby the Delhi government till his retirement in 1996. The Delhi government had last month announced a merit-cum-means fee waiver scheme for needy students who pursue higher studies.