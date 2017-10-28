Govt must respond to online admission pleas

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi government on two PILs which were filed challenging the online mode of admission to primary classes in private and government schools, claiming that there are discrepancies in the process.

A bench of Acting Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the government to file the details regarding the number of applications received for admission in private schools under EWS category and the functioning of the online process.

Observing that there were some discrepancies in the online system, the bench said the online system served a statutory purpose.

While the petition pertaining to government schools, NGO Justice For All, represented by advocate Kahagesh B Jha, challenged a notification of the government for admission in Sarvodaya Vidyalaya through the online module in Nursery, KG and Class I, the plea regarding private schools contested the online admission for the categories of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Disadvantaged Groups (DG) to entry level classes.

The plea said that the LG had issued a notification specifying the manner and time schedule for the admission of EWS/DG children which must not be different from the process followed for the general category kids.

It claimed that the government's notification was arbitrary and in violation of the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and the LG's notification.

The petitioner also claimed there were several glitches in the online system which should be removed as several seats were lying vacant but children could not get admission due to the online system.

In the other petition, it was claimed the government's March 3 and March 28 notifications were arbitrary and the strictly online process was a violation of law.