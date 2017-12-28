Govt land cannot be used as burial ground

Any open land, especially belonging to the government, cannot be used as a burial ground, the Delhi High Court (HC) held.

"No person has any right to use any open land, especially government land, indiscriminately as a burial ground," a bench of acting chief justice Gita Mittal and justice C Hari Shankar said, while dismissing a plea filed by an NGO.

The bench's ruling comes while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) that challenged a sub-divisional magistrate's order, which questioned the use of government land in Uttam Nagar in west Delhi as a burial ground.

The magistrate had issued a notice to an Uttam Nagar-based NGO, asking how it came to be in possession of the government land and how it was using it as a burial ground. The bench noted that the petitioner NGO, Kabristan Intzamia Association, had started using the government land on the basis of a statement made by an MLA and "no legal right is either pointed out or made out with respect to the subject land".