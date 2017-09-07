Govt gives nod to carry out devp work in unauthorised colonies

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday

The Delhi government on Wednesday approved a proposal allowing the Irrigation and Flood Control department to carry out development works in unauthorised colonies in addition to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. The move is intended to expedite development works in these colonies in the city.

"The Delhi Cabinet, in its meeting, chaired by the chief minister approved the proposal of the Urban Development Department to entrust the development works in unauthorised colonies to Irrigation and Flood Control Department in addition to the DSIIDC," the government said in its statement.

At present, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) is the only executing agency for carrying out civic projects, including constructing drains and roads in unauthorised colonies.

It also stated that the finance department will provide additional funds to the executing agencies for development works. Last month, during the Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, several MLAs had complained that there had been a delay in executing civic projects in all 1,700 unauthorised colonies in their respective constituencies.

Responding to legislators' complaints, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain had then said the government had made a plan to allow the Flood and Irrigation department to look after development works in such colonies along with the DSIIDC.