Govt doctors handling with swine flu cases under risk

As many as 517 positive cases of H1N1 virus have been reported from the national capital claiming the lives of four people

Two doctors from AIIMS have been tested positive for swine flu and are presently undergoing treatment in the private ward of the institute. As many as 517 positive cases of H1N1 virus have been reported from the national capital claiming the lives of four people.

Various resident doctors in government hospitals treating the swine flu patients are at high risk of catching the infection, if they are not vaccinated timely. As per norms, doctors and medical staff are given the vaccine for swine flu in advance as they are the most vulnerable lot because of their interaction with patients infected by the H1N1 virus.

"We are regularly dealing with the patients who are coming to the hospitals with the symptoms of H1N1 virus. But no one is talking about our safety. The government should start vaccinating the doctors and the staff dealing with the cases of swine flu," said a senior doctor from AIIMS requesting anonymity.

Like seasonal flu, swine flu can lead to more serious complications, including pneumonia and respiratory failure. And it can make conditions like diabetes or asthma worse.

"We do not force the staff for vaccination, if they want it they can come and take it," says Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent, AIIMS. "We have enough vaccines available and are prepared for the season but when it comes to staff vaccination, it is their prerogative and we have no such compulsions," he added.

Similarly, the Centralized Accident Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances in Delhi, that provide pre-hospital emergency medical response services, do not have any swine flu kits. The over 250 ambulances have 1,500 staff working in different shifts and making sure that the people receive the help they need, but sometimes they do not even get the basic measures like hand-gloves and masks.

"If they do not ask for the kits, how can we provide it," said Laxman Singh Rana, Operations Head, CATS. "We have not yet provided the kits but now since this has been mentioned, we will look into the issue. No one ever came to us asking for a precautionary measure," he added.

The national capital had reported 193 cases of H1N1 by this time last year, but the numbers have tripled in 2017.

...& ANALYSIS