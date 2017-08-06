Govt, Assembly panels can't act on drain desilting

The Delhi government and two panels of the Legislative Assembly were restrained by the Delhi High Court on Saturday from taking any coercive steps in connection with the issue of desilting of city drains.

The direction by a bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar came on the plea of Delhi Chief Secretary MM Kutty, claiming he was being threatened with contempt of the House for not giving a report on desilting that "suited the requirements" of the Delhi government.

The court stayed a June 29 report of the Assembly's Committee on petitions, which said there was misrepresentation of facts before it by Public Work Department (PWD) officials in connection with desilting of drains.

The bench also put on hold a July 3 resolution of the Assembly accepting the panel's report and referring it to the Committee on Privileges for initiating privilege proceedings. The court also stayed a August 3 note sent by the PWD minister to the chief secretary in which it was allegedly observed that the report submitted by him with regard to work done by PWD officials for desilting the drains was "evasive and unsatisfactory".

In its four-page interim order, the bench directed that "there shall be a stay on the Committee of Petitions report and observations reflected in the note dated August 3. The respondents shall stand prohibited from taking coercive and penal steps till the next date of hearing."

The Assembly, while accepting the Committee on Petitions report, had asked the Chief Secretary to file a report fixing responsibility on those responsible for not desilting the drains.

Court order

On July 31, the court had stayed breach of privilege proceedings initiated against PWD secretary for allegedly misleading the Committee on Petitions on the issue of desilting.