Govt approves 3 Bills, including minimum wage hike Bill

The Delhi government on Saturday approved three Bills, including one related to hike in minimum wages, to be reintroduced in the Monsoon Session. The Bill had earlier been sent back by the Centre with some objections.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. "The Cabinet approved three Bills which will be reintroduced in the upcoming Assembly session," said a senior government official.

The Minimum Wages (Delhi) Amendment Bill, 2015, The Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Amendment Bill, 2015 and NSIT Bill (amendment) were among the 14 bills passed by the House, but the Centre had sent back most of the proposed legislations with some objections.

The four-day Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly will begin from August 8.

Last month, Kejriwal had directed the law department to submit a "way forward" road map on legislative bills awaiting clearance from the Centre.

In January, then President Pranab Mukherjee had returned Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology Bill (NSIT), seeking university status for the institute, to Delhi Assembly asking the House to reconsider and amend the Bill.

Nine crucial legislations passed by Delhi Assembly since AAP came to power have been pending with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, including Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, 2015; Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Amendment) Act 2015; and the Working Journalists and Other Newspaper Employees (Condition of Service).