Good Samaritans helping road mishap victims to get Rs 2,000

The 'Good Samaritan' scheme launched by the Delhi government will help in reducing the time for an accident victim to reach a hospital

This December, Delhiites will be awarded an incentive of Rs 2,000 for helping accident victims to reach hospitals. The 'Good Samaritan' scheme launched by the Delhi government will help in reducing the time for an accident victim to reach a hospital.

"The government has decided that if there is an accident on Delhi roads and anyone takes the patient to a nearby hospital — government or private — we will give Rs 2,000 incentive to the person who takes the patient to the hospital," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday while addressing the second edition of the 'MeltingPot 2020 Innovation Summit 2017' here .

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had in January this year approved the 'Good Samaritan' scheme. It had mooted a proposal in August last year after a road accident victim in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar bled to death because no one helped him.

"If there is an accident in Delhi, the patient is taken to the hospital earlier (faster)than New York and after this (after the introduction of this) scheme you will see a further reduction in time. The government will also bear the treatment cost of the patient," Jain added.

He said there is a need for a health maintenance programme for everyone.

With a population of two crore, the government health system caters to 20 per cent people, the minister said, adding that now "our target is to provide the health care system to all free of cost."

"We are renovating all the existing hospitals, doing capacity building and also making new hospitals. Right now, we are having 10,000 beds and are making 25,000 beds," he said.

"Our health care system goes to the people," he said. After running 100'Mohalla' (neighbourhood) clinics as a pilot project, there were not more than three per cent referrals to hospitals, which means 97 per cent people are treated right next to their doorsteps, Jain informed. "This, I think, will change our health care delivery system. The Mohalla clinics are much in demand in upper middle class colonies," he added.

According to a Central government study, Mumbai has got the dubious distinction of the city with maximum road accidents in the country, while the number of deaths in road mishaps is highest in Delhi.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

The Delhi government had in January this year approved the ‘Good Samaritan’ scheme.