Godman comes from Rajasthan to see 'Dharmpurush' Modi speak

Manohar Das, a 36-year-old godman, fulfilled one of his dreams on Tuesday after he reached the Red Fort in Delhi, all the way from Rajasthan, to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation.

Clad in a saffron robe, Das said he had been wishing to see Modi's Independence Day speech for the last two years but his work kept him busy. This year, however, he was determined to see his favourite leader live in action.

"I have been a Modi fan since he was the Gujarat Chief Minister. I wanted to see him live. I tried earlier as well but work was too hectic. This time, somehow, I managed to escape to attend the programme," the godman, originally from Bhilwara, said.

Soon after the speech was over, Das came out to take a stroll in the historic monument and visited the spots where the PM was given the guard of honour.

He said he believed that Modi could solve the problem of terrorism and tackle the communal forces as well. "I think he is fair and not partial to any religion. He is a real Dharmpurush and will protect all religions," he said.

Das also hailed demonetisation and GST initiatives, which, he said, will benefit the common people in the long run. "I had never thought that I would come this far just to see a political leader. I think God has sent him to help our country," Das said, adding that he will now go to Mathura and to help spread the Modi mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.