Girl, 3, hopes for a new lease of life at AIIMS

It has been three months since Varsha Kumari, 3, left her home in Aurangabad, Bihar, seeking treatment for a bladder infection and deteriorating kidneys, and finally she has hopes for a cure.

Varsha suffers from urinary bladder congenital problem leading to waste accumulation, which is affecting her kidneys.

Since her arrival in Delhi, she was taken to several hospitals only to hear a refusal. On June 14, Varsha developed high fever running up to 105 degrees, but she was refused a bed in the Emergency ward at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Later, a man helped her get a bed in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, while Rajkumar waited for a call from AIIMS.

Now, Varsha finally has a bed in an Isolation room in the Pediatric Emergency ward in AIIMS.

“The last three months have been the most difficult. I slept outside AIIMS for days while she ran high fever. At RML, we spent six weeks where they treated her for infection while her kidneys continued to deteriorate,” says Rajkumar Rajak, Varsha’s father, who works as a labourer back home and has had do borrow heavily for her treatment.

Dr Shilpa Sharma, Pediatric Surgeon, AIIMS, said, “This is a congenital problem leading to nerve damage. Her bladder is thick-walled and in bad shape leading to backward flow of urine from the bladder to kidneys. We may have to perform a ureterostomy, create an artificial outlet for ureter, and her mother will have to help her pass the urine initially until she is big enough to do it on her own.”