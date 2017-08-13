GD Goenka school authorities finally speak out about student's death

The school management of the GD Goenka Public School, Indirapuram, spoke to the media on Saturday, to communicate their version of events regarding Armaan Seghal's death.

This comes almost two weeks after Armaan Sehgal, a 10-year-old student, had died under mysterious circumstances on the school's premises Chairman Ankur Malhotra; Principal Kavita Sharma; director of finance and manager Joginder Singh Dua and director Deepak Tuteja were present for the press meet. The entire media interaction was moderated by their lawyer, Akhand Pratap Singh.

The chairman began the conference by expressing his sympathy for Seghal's family. He stated "Let's not make this conference a media trial room. The subject is sub-judiced, and we won't comment. But we are here to put forward our side of the story,"Refusing to take responsibility for the incident, the chairman went on to say that such situations were beyond the control of any school. He also maintained that he and the principal were not on the school premises at the time of the accident.

When asked as to whether the school informed the police about the incident, he said, "We didn't have a chance then, as we were busy trying to save the child. And by then the parents were already informed."

According to Principal Kavita Sharma, she was informed about the incident when she was on her way to meet her doctor for a broken arm. She said that upon receiving the news, she rushed immediately to Shanti Gopal Hospital where she remained with the parents till the body was sent for a post-mortem.

The principal added they were unable to attend the child's funeral because an FIR had been lodged against the management and they were under certain legal restraints.

On questioned as to why they did not reveal the details of the CCTV footage for the day, Malhotra said all the recordings for August 1, the day of the fateful incident, have been handed over to the police. However, the school maintained that there were no CCTV cameras in the area where the incident occurred.

"We didn't feel the necessity of the camera on that floor. But cameras can be installed there now if the parents want," Malhotra answered.

On being asked why the school decided to remain shut, he said, "We could have been mobbed and other anti-social elements could have unnecessarily gotten involved with the whole thing. We have also asked

for police protection."

When the press asked for the details of the petitioners, the lawyer said he would give the details later. But after constant requests, he revealed the names of the petitioners to be Ankur Malhotra, Dr Kavita Sharma, Joginder Dua and Deepak Tuteja.

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay on the arrest warrant, issued against the school authorities, till August 28. Armaan Seghal's parents had launched an FIR at Indirapuram police station against the petitioners on August 1.