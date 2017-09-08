GB Road brothel owners get summons from DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued 125 summons to brothel owners in GB Road asking them to appear before for the brothel closure matter. The Commission has asked these brothel owners to come forward between September 21 and 24, along with their original identity proofs. Summons were posted on the walls of the brothels in the cases where owners were unavailable.

GB Road, Delhi’s infamous red light area, has over a hundred brothels and it is believed that over 15,000 women live in these dark alleys with more than 1,000 children.

Delhi Police has been raiding these brothels since two decades, maximum being in 2012 when the area was raided 23 times and 49 women were rescued. But the rescue of few women every year has not resolved the problem as thousands are trafficked across the country and many lands up here.

“The GB Road has become a hub for human trafficking especially of minor girls who are brought here from different parts of the country and are subjected to rapes, kept in extremely inhuman conditions and are exploited to the extreme,” said Swati Maliwal, DCW Chief.

“This gory business has been ongoing merely three kilometers away from the Indian Parliament and there is no doubt that there is active connivance of system. This is the initial steps of the commission in its pursuit to ensure closure of the brothels at GB Road,” Maliwal added.

In an earlier direction to Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi asked to submit its report on the current status of the women in the area.

During their inquiry Government of Delhi, along with Delhi Commission for Women, found eight girls from Brothel No. 70, and were counseled. Several actions have been taken by the Department of Women & Child Development, DCW, and Police, but it has always been difficult to identify the brothel owners during raids.

A DCW team led by Legal Counselor Princy Goel and Mobile Helpline Coordinator Kiran Negi served the summons to the owners of brothels.