Gang stealing cattle for illegal abattoir busted

Five persons involved in over 100 cases of cattle theft have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. As many as 25 cases of robbery registered in various parts of the national Capital have been solved with the arrests, the police said.

The group, notorious as 'Lukman Gang', has been carrying out robberies of cattle and goats for the last two years. The animals were then sold to a man identified as Manzoor, who lives in Dasna, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and runs an illegal slaughterhouse there.

"The accused have been identified as Kamru, 27, Parvej alias Rana, 23, Lukman alias Tillu, 32, Shahazad, 21, and Abid, 25. Four country-made pistols along with 10 live cartridges, master keys, equipment to break into a house, and stolen vehicles were recovered from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Madhur Verma said.

The Crime Branch had recently started developing information regarding various criminals after several such incidents in Delhi and the surrounding areas came to the fore. On July 1, a team of officers was informed about the gang and they were apprehended in a raid while trying to flee.

Explaining their modus operandi, the police said the accused would first steal a vehicle, usually a tempo, and then conduct a recce on the outskirts of Delhi to identify a target area.

During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that they were habitual criminals and had been previously arrested in connection with several heinous cases. They decided to steal cattle as animals were an easy target and could be easily disposed off for cash. The gang mostly targeted villages on Delhi borders, so that it doesn't take much time to flee from the spot.

