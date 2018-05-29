Gang of auto-lifters busted in Chattarpur, stolen cars recovered

"I was really thrilled when the police informed about the recovery of my stolen car just within a week. I am extremely grateful to the police for their speedy action," said Vijay Dagar, owner of a Maruti Alto car from Chattarpur Enclave.

Dagar's elation came as the Delhi Police busted a notorious gang of auto-lifters last week by arresting three men and recovering several stolen vehicles from Chattarpur.

The arrested men were identified as Sajid, Amar alias Bandar and Yusuf. A total of 26 vehicles stolen by the gang from different parts of Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) were recovered. The vehicle owners were informed about the recovery and were for necessary documents get their vehicles at the earliest.

According to the police, a special team was constituted recently from the Mehrauli Police Station to curb the menace of motor vehicle theft. On the basis of secret inputs, the police placed a picket on May 20, on the 100 Feet Road in Chattarpur and began inspecting the vehicles passing through."At around 9:30 pm, we spotted a Honda City car without any registration plate and saw three men sitting inside it. On checking the details, the car was found to be a stolen one. We immediately arrested the trio and began the investigation," said a police official.

"Honestly, I did not expect that I would ever get my car back. Nevertheless, I kept my faith in the police and now I am extremely grateful to them for such a swift action", said a happy Taresh Khattar who got his stolen Honda City back within a week.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

The arrested men were identified as Sajid, Amar alias Bandar and Yusuf. A total of 26 vehicles stolen by the gang from different parts of Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) were recovered