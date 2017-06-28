Gang behind Malviya Nagar jewellery heist busted, 3 held

Close scrutiny of more than 20,000 motorcycles over a period of two weeks led the police to a gang of robbers that had recently targetted a jewellery showroom in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. Senior officers said the gang members wanted to have lavish Eid celebrations.

The accused have been identified as Azeem, 26, Dilshad Mohammad, 26, residents of Bijnor, and Saurabh Verma, 24, from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The matter came to light on June 15, when the jewellery showroom owner Promod Jain complained that four persons, aged between 25 and 35 years, robbed items worth around Rs 65 lakh from his shop. He further said that all the accused were wearing helmets, two of them were carrying firearms, while the other two were carrying meat choppers.

Additional DCP Chinmoy Biswal said the owner also revealed that the helmets worn by the accused looked new. Based on this information, shops of a number of helmet vendors were raided but no clue could be gathered.

"CCTV footage from the area revealed that of the five accused, three fled on a white bike of TVS Apache make, while the other two used a blue motorcycle of similar make. With the help of forensic labs, the number plate of bikes were reconstructed and teams were deployed. During this process, more than 20,000 motorcycles were scrutinised and the team spotted a similar blue bike in Okhla," Biswal said.

A close watch was being kept on the bike when on Tuesday, a man was seen approaching it. The suspect was immediately intercepted and his questioning revealed that he was Azeem."On further interrogation, he broke down and confessed to his involvement in the jewellery showroom heist. He also led the team to a building in Shaheen Bagh, where two more accused — Dilshad and Saurabh — were located. All three were arrested and two pistols, 6 live cartridges, a meat chopper and 5 helmets, along with the stolen jewellery, were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

Further probe revealed that the entire plan was hatched by one Shamshad, a resident of Bijnor, who has been living in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, for a long time and works as a carpenter. Shamshad does recce of potential targets and then assembles teams of robbers, including locally known criminals of west Uttar Pradesh, to execute the task. Efforts are on to nab the other accused, the officer added.