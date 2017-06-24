Gang attacks cash van in Bhalswa, flees with Rs 12 lakh

The incident took place around 4 pm when a cash van with four occupants, including an armed guard, arrived at an ATM in Bhalswa Dairy area to refill the machine.

Cash vans in Delhi have become a recent target for gangs. On Friday evening, a group of armed men targeted a cash van that had arrived at an ATM in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area and shot at the armed security guard, before fleeing with the cash.

The incident took place around 4 pm when a cash van with four occupants, including an armed guard, arrived at an ATM in Bhalswa Dairy area to refill the machine. Locals and witnesses told police, it was when the van's occupants were taking the cash box to the ATM, two men wearing helmets arrived at the spot on a bike and aimed a pistol at the guard.

"They asked the men to open the cash box but they resisted. Seeking an opportunity as the guard tried to raise his rifle, one of the men shot him. As the guard collapsed, the man with a pistol picked up the cash bag and fled on the bike," said a senior police officer.

The officials with the van then called up the police and the guard, Manoj Kumar, was rushed to a hospital where his condition was declared stable. Police said that the cash van officials informed them that the accused managed to flee with around Rs 12 lakh. A case has been registered on the statements of the van occupants.

For the love of money

May 2017 Two bike-borne men looted a cash van and escaped with about Rs 19 lakh in Rohini

April 2017 Three bike-borne men allegedly fled with Rs 26.17 lakh cash stolen from a cash van in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar

Dec 2016 Three armed men fled with cash from a cash van supplying cash to ATMs in east Delhi