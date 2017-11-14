Free trade fair entry for physically challenged, senior citizens

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2017, which commences from November 14, will have free entry for physically challenged people and senior citizens. Also, various facilities will be provide to ensure a positive experience for these people.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), in collaboration with NGO HelpAge India, is planning to provide wheelchairs to physically challenged as well as old people to go around the exhibition, which will be held at Pragati Maidan.

Senior citizens above the age of 60 years will have free entry to IITF, according to a senior ITPO official. They will have to show their identity card at the entrance as age proof. The official clarified that in case these visitors were accompanied by relatives or friends, they will have to buy tickets for themselves.

The ITPO also opened an online booking facility for tickets on November 11. Business tickets have been priced at Rs 500 each, while a general ticket on weekdays will cost Rs 60 for adults and Rs 40 for children. Weekend tickets are priced at a steep Rs 120 for adults and Rs 60 for kids under five years of age.

The 37th edition of IITF will have indigenous start-ups as its main theme this year as well. The exhibition will introduce visitors to various development schemes taken up by the government across the country.

Titled ‘Startup India and Standup India’, the theme will specially put the youths in the spotlight, highlighting policies, schemes, and programmes started by the Centre for them in the last three years. Vietnam would be the partner country while Kyrgyzstan would be the focus nation.

Meanwhile, Pragati Maidan is being redeveloped as an Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), at a whopping cost of Rs 2,254 crore. The organisation has set June, 2019, as the deadline for the state-of-the-art convention centre, work for which started in July this year.

A HELPING HAND

