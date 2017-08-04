Four men open fire as cops chase them, arrested

Following a brief exchange of fire and small chase, Delhi Police arrested four armed men who were allegedly publicly flashing pistols near an eatery in Place's Shivaji Terminal area, late night on Wednesday.

When police team responded, the miscreants opened fire to scare the cops away. Four of the accused were overpowered following a chase while three managed to flee. One of the accused was released from jail last month.

According to the police, the incident came to fore when a police team deployed at a picket near Shivaji Terminal area were alerted by the public about a group of men who were creating ruckus at a shop nearby. On this, when two of the policemen approached the shop, seeing policemen, the miscreants tried to flee, but seeing the cops approaching they fired a shot.

"On this, the policemen also took position and fire a shot in the air to warn these men to hand themselves over to police. The cops also called additional help and the group of men was gheraoed," said a senior police officer.

Police suspects that the group can also be involved in the firing at a car last month in which three friends were travelling. However, the police said that the accused are being questioned and efforts to nab their associates are also underway. CCTV footages from the area are also being scanned.

"Country made pistols have been recovered from them" the police said. No one was injured in the incident, police added.