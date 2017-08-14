Former Manipur minister’s son dies after falling from terrace, kin alleges foul play

The deceased has been identified as Sidharth, the son of Manipur's former home and education minister M Okendru, and lived in Safdarjung Development Area

A 19-year-old son of Manipur's former home minister died after allegedly falling from the terrace of a restaurant in south Delhi's Hauz Khas Village, on Saturday evening. The police has registered a case as the family of the victim has alleged foul play.

The deceased has been identified as Sidharth, the son of Manipur's former home and education minister M Okendru, and lived in Safdarjung Development Area. Sidharth had recently come to Delhi for higher education, after completing his schooling.

According to the police, around 4.10 pm a PCR call was received that a boy has fallen down from the terrace of a restaurant. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) south, Chinmoy Biswal said that when a police team was rushed to the spot, they were told that the injured had been taken to a hospital nearby.

"During inspection of the spot, some pots were found broken at back side of building no 28 Hauz Khas Village. On searching the terrace of the building, some items like purse, phone and eye glass of the victim were found lying there but no eye witness could be found at the spot," the officer said.

Meanwhile the police received information that the victim has succumbed to his injuries, during treatment.

The officer also said that Sidharth's sister, who lived with him in the nearby Safdarjung Development Area, smelled suspicion claiming that her brother cannot commit suicide and has alleged foul play in his death, after which a crime and forensics team was rushed to the spot and a case was registered under IPC section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder). "The matter is being probed from all the possible angles. We are probing if it was an accidental fall or he was pushed off the terrace. CCTV footages from the vicinity are also being checked and the victim's friends and family members are being questioned to know more," police said.