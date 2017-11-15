Form strict laws against snatching: Delhi High Court

The issue of snatching after a Public Interest Litigation was filed stating that these incidents have increased by six-folds in the national capital
The Delhi High Court has sought a status report from the AAP government to find out how they intend to deal with the issue of snatching after a Public Interest Litigation was filed stating that these incidents have increased by six-folds in the national capital.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also asked the Delhi government to consider amending the penal provisions to deal with “serious problems” of chain snatching. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on December 14.
MODUS OPERANDI
- Usually in a team of two to be able to flee on a two-wheeler
- They modify their bikes by removing its fuel supply regulator to flee at high speed
- Use stolen bikes to remain untraced
- While one waits at the bike with ignition on, the pillion rider commits snatching
- Target elderly women and women unable to chase or raise alarm instantly
- Melt ornaments and sell off valuables instantly to avoid any recovery from them
- Cover face or commit snatching at dark stretches to keep identity hidden
ARMING NUMBERS
More than 28 snatchings a day (Avg)
Total incidents 2016 – 3813 (till May 15)
On the rise - (last five years)
2015
9896
2014
7350
2013
3638
2012
1440
2011
1476