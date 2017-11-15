Form strict laws against snatching: Delhi High Court

The issue of snatching after a Public Interest Litigation was filed stating that these incidents have increased by six-folds in the national capital

The Delhi High Court has sought a status report from the AAP government to find out how they intend to deal with the issue of snatching after a Public Interest Litigation was filed stating that these incidents have increased by six-folds in the national capital.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also asked the Delhi government to consider amending the penal provisions to deal with “serious problems” of chain snatching. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on December 14.

MODUS OPERANDI

Usually in a team of two to be able to flee on a two-wheeler

They modify their bikes by removing its fuel supply regulator to flee at high speed

Use stolen bikes to remain untraced

While one waits at the bike with ignition on, the pillion rider commits snatching

Target elderly women and women unable to chase or raise alarm instantly

Melt ornaments and sell off valuables instantly to avoid any recovery from them

Cover face or commit snatching at dark stretches to keep identity hidden

ARMING NUMBERS

More than 28 snatchings a day (Avg)

Total incidents 2016 – 3813 (till May 15)

On the rise - (last five years)

2015

9896

2014

7350

2013

3638

2012

1440

2011

1476