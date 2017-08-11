FIR against police officer in trafficking case

The step was taken after a girl rescued from brothel number 56 at GB Road stated in her statement that some police officers were working in collusion with brothel owners

An FIR was registered against a police officer, who was allegedly working in collusion with brothel owners at GB Road area, after the Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal sent a notice to the Kamla Nagar Market police station, the commission said on Thursday. The step was taken after a girl rescued from brothel number 56 at GB Road stated in her statement that some police officers were working in collusion with brothel owners.

The commission on Thursday said that on July 21 it had rescued two girls from brothel number 56 at GB Road with the help of an NGO. "DCW chairperson Maliwal had sent a notice to the Kamla Nagar police station in this regard. In her notice she had inquired about the missing sections in the FIR and also asked why no action was taken against the police officer who was working in collusion with the brothel owners. After the notice an FIR was registered against the police officers involved with the brothel owners and relevant sections were also added to the FIR," the commission said.

DCW chairperson Maliwal said that it is very evident that the police are working in collusion with the brothel owners for trafficking minor girls. "These girls are then forced into prostitution and they are made to sleep with 30 men in one day. The commission will make sure that trafficking of minor girls is shut down at GB Road, the hub of human trafficking," she said.