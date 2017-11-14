Filthy pond makes teen move High Court

Garbage is being dumped in a pond near a school in Aya Nagar as area has no dhalao

Fed up with the foul smell of garbage and sewer water in a pond adjacent to a government school, a 16-year-old girl has knocked the Delhi High Court's door, seeking directions to the authorities to clean the water body.

Simran, a student of Class IX in Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya, Aya Nagar, in south Delhi, has highlighted the plight of all her friends, teachers, and residents of the area, who have been falling sick because of the garbage that is being dumped in a nearby pond in the absence of 'dhalaos'.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar expressed concerns over the condition and the health of individuals because of the pond. The court ordered immediate inspection of the area, directing the Delhi government, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to do so.

The court also asked the petitioner, Simran, to point out the area to the authorities, who would have to file a status report about the garbage and the sewer issues in the area.

Speaking to DNA, Simran said she has been facing the issue for the last one year. "I have been studying in this school for the last six years. But from the last one year, the situation has become intolerable. Many of my friends have fallen sick. Also, there is a mosquito menace because of the garbage," she said.

She further said that several complaints have been made in this regard, but no action has been taken to solve the issues. "Both me and my parents had told the principal, who assured us that she will complain to the authorities. But, nothing happened. Teachers and students, all face the same problem," she added.

The court said that if the allegations were found to be correct, rectification measures will be taken immediately.

Meanwhile, councillor of Aya Nagar, Ved Pal, told DNA that students have been facing this problem as there is not even a single dhalao in the area. "We are waiting for the dhalao land for Aya Nagar and Jonapur. As soon as we get the land from the Delhi government, the problem would be solved," he said.

The court has fixed the next date of hearing on February 5.