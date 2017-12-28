Trending#

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Delhi
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Fee issue: Parents gherao school

Students


Picture for representation 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Thursday 28 December 2017 3:23 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Things turned ugly at St George’s School in Alaknanda on Wednesday, when hundreds of parents from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), disadvantaged (DG) category, SC, ST, and OBC categories gathered outside the premises to protest against a recent notice issued by the school to them.

 
According to the notice issued by school principal on December 18: “Schools are not bound to give free education to minority groups. For the last two years, we have been continuously informing you about this. Now, the school cannot extend the duration of your child’s free education in view of the rising expenditures.”

 
Agitated parents gheraoed the school and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the notice. Officials at the Delhi government said the school, which is built on DDA land, will be served a notice on Thursday as it can’t issue such notice to existing students.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story