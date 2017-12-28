Fee issue: Parents gherao school

Things turned ugly at St George’s School in Alaknanda on Wednesday, when hundreds of parents from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), disadvantaged (DG) category, SC, ST, and OBC categories gathered outside the premises to protest against a recent notice issued by the school to them.

According to the notice issued by school principal on December 18: “Schools are not bound to give free education to minority groups. For the last two years, we have been continuously informing you about this. Now, the school cannot extend the duration of your child’s free education in view of the rising expenditures.”

Agitated parents gheraoed the school and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the notice. Officials at the Delhi government said the school, which is built on DDA land, will be served a notice on Thursday as it can’t issue such notice to existing students.