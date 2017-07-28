Father-son dhaba owners shot dead after argument over cooler

The five accused men were said to be drunk and were also consuming alcohol at the dhaba

Sudden and extreme provocation can be lethal in the Capital. According to recent data shared by the Delhi police, 12.60% of heinous crimes are the result of sudden provocation, which can often lead to murder. Officers said that though this statistic is less than personal enmity which makes up the majority of such cases with 22.83%, sudden provocation is leading to more and more deaths in the Capital.

Such statistics proved themselves to be the norm yet again on Wednesday, when a father-son duo — who were owners of a dhaba in outer Delhi's Najafgarh — were shot dead by a few unidentified men, who had come to have dinner there. The incident took place around 10 pm in Nangli Sakrawati locality of Najafgarh, when five men arrived at the victims' Sangeeta dhaba (a roadside restaurant) for dinner.

According to the police, as stated by eye-witnesses and locals, the men were in an inebriated state and were also consuming alcohol at the dhaba.

"According to the other hotel workers, while dining, one of the five men asked a restaurant worker to install a cooler, saying that it was getting hot. When the worker went to Shyam, the 57-year-old owner of the restaurant, with the man's request, he asked him to tell the group that there were no coolers available. When the employee went to the man, he started abusing and assaulting him," said a senior police officer.

On seeing this, Shyam rushed to the men and intervened to stop the ruckus, but he too was thrashed. Seeing his father being beaten up, 28-year-old Mayank also rushed in. Seeing more men gathering at the spot, one of the accused pulled out a pistol and shot at Shyam. When Mayank caught hold of them and cried for help, they also shot at him, police said.

Both the injured were rushed to a hospital where Shyam was declared brought dead while Mayank was on a ventilator. However, he too succumbed on Thursday morning. Police said that they are checking the CCTV footage from nearby areas and efforts to identify the men or trace the bikes they had fled on, are being made.

"A crime and forensics team was rushed to the spot to collect samples. We have possible leads and some men have been detained on suspicion and are being questioned. The bodies have been sent for a post mortem examination. A possibility of some old enmity between the restaurant owners and these men is also being probed into," the police officer added.

...& ANALYSIS