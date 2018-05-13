Family assaulted at police station: Case against Station House Officer, 7 cops in Delhi

A case has been registered against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rani Bagh police station and seven other police officers for allegedly thrashing a 50-year-old man and his two sons on May 6. The accused officials were earlier taken off duty. The SHO has now been suspended and sent to the district police lines and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against all the accused.

The FIR was registered on the directions of Aslam Khan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West. The accused have been identified as ASI Ranvir, ASI Himmat, HC Raghubir, HC Anil, Ct. Amit, Ct. Saurabh, Ct. Mohan and Ct. Parveen.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on May 6. The victim Surendra Aggarwal said that his guard informed him that their scooter which was parked outside their residence was taken away by some policemen. Later Aggarwal's youngest son Gaurav went to the police station where the cops demanded Rs 200 for the release."Gaurav told the police that the scooter was parked outside their house and it is unlawful to ask for money. After this, the police officials threatened him and demanded Rs 1,000 for the release. My son objected to this and the policemen thrashed him and broke his spectacles," said Surendra in his complaint.

When Gaurav didn't return for some time his elder brother Tushar went to the police station. He, too, was thrashed and abused by the police officers. Later Aggarwal and his wife went to check on their sons and he was also beaten up while his wife was physically heckled, they alleged. The complainant alleged that their family was brutally assaulted by the accused police personnel.

The police had received a complaint and were probing the case following which a case was registered on Friday against the accused police personnel.

SWIFT ACTION

The accused officials were earlier taken off duty. The SHO has now been suspended and sent to the district police lines and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against all the accused