Fake notes worth Rs 3 lakh recovered, one arrested

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested one person and recovered from him fake Indian currency notes worth Rs three lakhs with denominations of Rs 2000. Police said that the fake notes are being pumped into India through porous border areas in Malda, West Bengal.

The accused was identified as Narender Singh, a resident of Imlota village of district Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. He was arrested on Friday from near Red Fort Metro Station.

Senior police officers said that the cell had received inputs about the syndicate smuggling fake notes into the country through border areas and surveillance was mounted on the movements of the identified members of this syndicate to collect the requisite intelligence.

"A tip-off was received that a big consignment of fake currency notes is being pumped into India through porous border in Malda, West Bengal. It was also revealed that the currency is to be transported to various parts of the country, including Delhi. It was on Friday, following specific information that one Narender, who is a key member of the syndicate, would come near the Red Fort Metro Station to deliver the consignment to his contact. The police team laid a trap and he was arrested. Fake currency worth Rs three lakh in the denomination of Rs 2000 was recovered from his possession," said PS Kushwah, DCP Special Cell.

During interrogation, Narender disclosed that he has been supplying fake currency for the past 3-4 years. In 2016, he was arrested by the Rajasthan Police with fake currency notes of Rs 1000 denomination. Due to demonetisation, he was not getting the duplicate notes of the new currency in the first half of 2017. However, in the second half, he again started the business as the supply started to come from Farraka in West Bengal. All the recovered fake notes are of fine quality and it is very difficult to distinguish fake notes from the original notes, Kushwah added.