Eunuch wanted in abduction cases held by Delhi Police

A eunuch was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, who would cut private parts of individuals in order to make them impotent and then make them a part of her community.

According to the Crime Branch officials, the accused eunuch Bijalee (35), a resident of Ghaziabad, was wanted in four cases of kidnapping, grievous hurt and attempt to murder.

The police had received a complaint at Khajoori Khas Police station wherein the victim had alleged that he was kidnapped, robbed and castrated by the accused person. In another case reported from Bhalaswa Dairy, another complainant had also stated that the accused had abducted, robbed and castrated him.

Two other victims complained of similar kind of castration of their private parts and accused Bijalee of hurting them.

The police officials registered a case against the accused and the hunt for the eunuch began. On Thursday, the police received an information that Bijalee would be coming near Loni and Delhi border area to meet one of his associates.

A police trap was laid for the accused accordingly in the area and Bijalee was apprehended by the cops.

The accused Bijalee (Kinnar) is a member of Guru Pushpa Kinnar group and is active in the area of Swaroop Nagar, Bhalaswa Dairy, Khajoori Khas, police officials said.

Presently, the accused Bijalee and his associates were absconding and evading their arrest. The accused was hiding in Sharad City, near Sabhapur Police Chowki area of Ghaziabad.

Further investigation is being done in the case to identify Bijalee's other associates. "Concerned police stations have been informed regarding the arrest of accused so that information can be gathered if similar complaints have been made anywhere else," said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

ACTIVE MEMBER OF KINNAR GROUP

The accused Bijalee (Kinnar) is a member of Guru Pushpa Kinnar group and was active in the area of Swaroop Nagar, Bhalaswa Dairy, Khajoori Khas, police officials said. Police is also are also finding Bijalee’s associates.