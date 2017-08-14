Encroachments in Delhi is a criminal act, says high court

Coming down heavily on encroachments in the city, the Delhi High Court said, "What we have done to this city is a criminal act.

The court strongly deplored alleged encroachments of forest land in Neb Sarai village in south Delhi.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal, said that encroachments could not be permitted in the ridge areas of the national capital as these were primary "natural features".

The bench said it was shocking that forest land fell prey to illegal constructions and encroachments.

The remarks were made during hearing of an application by a Neb Sarai-based couple who have urged the court to direct the Delhi government's forest department to provide space for entry and exit from their house.

The couple have submitted that the space near their house did not come under forest area and if the court found it to the contrary, then they would willingly hand over the possession of the land in front of their house which has been allegedly encroached by the family. The bench in an interim order, has asked the forest department to give them space for entry and exit for now.

The bench has observed that the law laid down by the Supreme Court as well as the statutory mandate ha. ve to be strictly complied with