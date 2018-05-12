Elderly couple charred to death in west Delhi, missing son suspected

An elderly couple was charred to death and another person injured when a fire broke out in their house in the early hours of Friday in a Sudershan Park locality of Moti Nagar in west Delhi. Locals and family members suspect that the fire was started by the couple's son Santosh who is mentally unstable. Police said that the son is absconding and investigations are on to determine his involvement.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3 am. The deceased couple has been identified as Chedi Lal, 70, and his wife Laxmi, 62. Vinay, who was staying with the couple as a tenant, sustained injuries while trying to save the couple.

Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said, "The fire broke out on the ground floor. One fire tender was sent to the spot but the couple had already succumbed to their burn injuries by the time it arrived. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

Locals claimed that it was Santosh, the couple's son, who had started the fire and then ran away from the spot. "Santosh is mentally unstable. He used to get into verbal spats with his parents almost on a daily basis. He must have done it and then fled the scene," said Harsh Chopra, one of the neighbours.

Bunty Dhingra, another neighbour, corroborated Chopra's version and said that Santosh also used to beat his parents and forcibly snatch money from them. "He would spend all the money on drugs and alcohol and then create a mess in the house. He has always been very unpredictable and often seen creating nuisances in and outside the house," Dhingra added.

The couple was staying in a two-bedroom house in a narrow alley. One room was occupied by them along with their son, while the second room was rented out to Vinay and two others.

Asma Khatun, who had witnessed the tragedy, said that both the doors of the house were closed from outside, which led to a delay in rescuing the elderly couple.

"The door of the tenants' room generally remains closed late at night and the other door was most likely shut by Santosh after starting the fire. Though Lal managed to open the door, but, he stayed to help his wife as she had problems in walking. Ultimately, the fire spread and engulfed them," Khatun added.

The couple is survived by two sons apart from Santosh and two daughters, all of who arrived at the house on Friday morning. Niru Gupta, one of the daughters, said that they too suspect Santosh's role in starting the fire.

"He always fought with our parents. A month ago, he put burned many of my mother's sarees. He would sprinkle chemicals and throw the household items on the floor. Our parents could never live without fear when he was around," Niru added.

COPS SUSPECT MENTALLY-CHALLENGED SON

