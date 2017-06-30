Educationists remain sceptical about reservation

The decision to reserve 85 per cent seats in Delhi University for the students residing in the Capital has received a mixed response from various educationists. While students residing in Delhi have given a thumbs up to the resolution, experts are still sceptical about it.

"This is not the first time that this suggestion has been raised. Various political parties in their regime have been talking about it. But the decision to reserve seats for state students will not serve any purpose. People from small cities will be forced to shift to Delhi, if they want their children to take admission in DU. This will put extra burden on them and their financial situation will suffer," said Abha Dev, a member of Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA).

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution seeking 85 per cent reservation in admission for city students in 28 DU colleges that are funded by the AAP government as all MLAs pledged to raise the issue with the Centre, LG and university administration.

There are over two lakh students who pass out from schools in Delhi every year.

"If it is approved by the Central government, it will help a lot of students like me who faces tough time in getting admission in the varsity. Students from all parts of the country get admission in DU and even after we live in this state, we get no preference," said Shubangi Goyal, a second year student from a private university in Delhi.