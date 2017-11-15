EDMC arrears: Delhi High Court raises objection to Delhi Government changing counsel

The Delhi High Court took objection to the AAP government's decision to change their counsel in connection to the release of arrears to the sanitation work of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said it has already heard Delhi government's standing counsel Ramesh Singh on the issue and he was supposed to seek instruction on the amounts which were payable under the 3rd and 4th Finance Commissions to the EDMC.

The court said that this practice cannot be allowed at this moment and the government has to keep their house in order. It also added that the counsel should not accept such brief from the ministers.

The bench said it does not like a change of counsel in any pending matter, as it also sought to know from the government the amounts they have disbursed to the three corporations.

Meanwhile, the court directed the government to disburse 1.5 per cent of the arrears after the counsel for Delhi government submitted that in a meeting they have decided to give the funds being demanded by the workers.

The court was hearing a plea seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure that the workers of East and North Delhi Municipal Corporations call off their strike, which started on October 11 and October 16 respectively, and resume work.

After the court intervened, the sanitation employees returned to their work and the government has also paid their salaries.

However, their arrears are still pending.