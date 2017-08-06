ED moves court to quiz Indrani in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday moved a Delhi court seeking quizzing of jailed INX media director Indrani Mukerjea in a money laundering case against her and others, including Karti Chidambaram, son of former minister P Chidambaram.

It is alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

The ED, in its application moved before special judge Sunil Rana, sought the issuance of a production warrant against Mukerjea, currently facing trial in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

The central probe agency has told the court, which may hear the plea on August 8, that Mukerjea was required to be questioned in connection with the case.

A lawyer associated with the matter said that the ED has registered the case against Chidambaram, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani and others, after taking cognisance of a recent CBI FIR against them.