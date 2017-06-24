East Delhi sanitation workers on indefinite strike over pay delay

Apart from the delay in payment, the workers have also highlighted some other problems

As many as 300 sanitation workers and 300 supervisors of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) went on an indefinite strike on Friday, claiming that they have not received salary for the last three months.

"We haven't received our salary for the last three months. We won't start working till we receive our payment," Mukesh Vaidya, President of the All Municipal Corporation Sanitation Supervisors' Union, said.

He further said, "We met the Additional Commissioner today. He asked us to call off the strike and said all our problems will be sorted out in the upcoming meeting. He even assured us that we will soon be called for a meeting with the higher officials of the municipality. But, we haven't received any letter regarding the meeting as of now. So, we will continue our strike."

Earlier, the workers had also met EDMC Mayor Neema Bhagat to demand immediate payment of their salaries. "We held a meeting with the Mayor to demand immediate payment of salaries, besides putting forth 12 other demands. But the Mayor said that currently, the corporation does not have any funds to pay us," Vaidya said.

Apart from the delay in payment, the workers have also highlighted some other problems. "Neither have we received our salary nor the authority is recruiting more people. Nearly 95 posts for sanitary staffers, and 22 and 56 posts for sanitation inspectors and assistant inspectors, respectively, are lying vacant. We want the authority to hire more people," he added.

Officials at the corporation, however, said they were in contact with the workers and trying to solve the matter at the earliest. "We are in contact with the EDMC sanitation workers and supervisors, and trying to negotiate with them. The corporation does not have funds to release their pending salaries immediately," an EDMC official said.