East Delhi gets city forest, its own 3-acre green lung

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain will inaugurate the three-acre forest, which will serve as a green lifeline for the area.

East Delhi, the most barren among all parts of the Capital, is all set to get its own green lung. In fact, the ‘City Forest’ in Geeta Colony will be thrown open to the public today.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain will inaugurate the three-acre forest, which will serve as a green lifeline for the area. The patch is located near Taj Enclave, a residential colony.

Talking about the project, AK Shukla, Delhi government’s Chief Wildlife Warden, said: “The City Forest has eco-huts for people to socialise, a water body, and jogging tracks. The place has been developed on a barren piece of land, which had become a dumping ground for debris and a parking lot for rickshaws, tempos, and trucks. It is now a morning walker’s delight.” The land, which initially belonged to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), was given to the city government as compensation after the latter allowed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to fell trees on its land.

“We have developed an artificial pond in order to stabilise the humidity level. Also, we are expecting butterflies to come here, which will be a sign of a healthy ecosystem,” Shukla said.