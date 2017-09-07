DUSU polls: ABVP fields controversial candidate

The only woman candidate fielded by RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the much-hyped Delhi University Students' Union polls had allegedly hit a teacher during the violent clashes at Ramjas college.

Various student organisations and teaching faculty have criticised the party for choosing Mahamedha Nagar for the post of Secretary in the polls scheduled for September 12.

Nagar, a student at University's law faculty, had allegedly assaulted Abha Dev Habib, an Assistant Professor at Miranda House early this year during the clash.

"This is a new low in the history of Delhi University. Those who assaulted their teachers in the name of 'nationalism' are being promoted by the ABVP," said Habib.

Violent clashes broke out at Ramjas College between two groups of students on February 22 leaving several students, teachers and journalists injured. The clashes followed the cancellation of invitation to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid Shora at an event a day before.

Mocking the manifesto released by ABVP on Tuesday, Habib said "They are promising violent free campus when they themself are fielding someone who is audacious enough to hit her teacher," Habib said. The manifesto released by the student political party focussed on having a 'fear-free' campus.

Irked over her selection,the members of left-backed All India Students Association (AISA) are planning to write to the Vice-Chancellor and the election committee. They also claimed that Nagar's name was mentioned in the PIL filed by a section of students in the Delhi High Court seeking action against those involved in the clash.

"We had submitted pictures and videos where Nagar was seen hitting the teacher," said Kawalpreet Kaur, president AISA, DU.

However, ABVP's national media convenor Saket Bahuguna claimed that all these are mere allegations and nothing has been proved against Nagar.

"Those who are alleging that she had assaulted a teacher could not prove anything against her. According to Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations, a student can not compete in elections if she or he has faced some disciplinary action. However, there no such action has been taken against Nagar," he said.